Moscow Exchange’s trading volumes up 10% MoM to RUB 79.9 trillion in July

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported a RUB 79.9 trillion in total trading volumes, up by 9.6% MoM (RUB 72.9 trillion in June 2020).

Some sections of the market reported drops, while others had small growth compared to June when all sections were up. The Money Market led with 12.6% MoM, the FX Market followed with 10% MoM. The Derivatives Market was down by 3.3% MoM and Equity & Bonds Market fell 14.7% MoM.

Equity & Bonds Market

The total turnover for equity and bonds markets decreased 14.7% MoM to RUB 3,513.9 billion (RUB 4,118.3 billion for June 2020).

In shares, RDRs and investment fund units registered 15.8% MoM fall with RUB 1,548.3 billion (RUB 1,838.9 billion for June 2020). ADTV registered a 15.6% drop with RUB 70.4 billion (RUB 83.4 billion for June 2020).

Regional and sovereign bonds marked a 13.8% MoM decrease with RUB 1,965.6 billion (RUB 2,279.4 for June 2020). ADTV dropped by 21.7% MoM, reporting RUB 89.3 billion (RUB 114.0 billion for June 2020).

Eighty-seven new bond issues were placed in July 2020 with total value of RUB 1,685.7 billion (RUB 523.8 billion in overnight bonds).