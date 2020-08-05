Moscow Exchange’s trading volumes up 10% MoM to RUB 79.9 trillion in July

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported a RUB 79.9 trillion in total trading volumes, up by 9.6% MoM (RUB 72.9 trillion in June 2020).
Some sections of the market reported drops, while others had small growth compared to June when all sections were up. The Money Market led with 12.6% MoM, the FX Market followed with 10% MoM. The Derivatives Market was down by 3.3% MoM and Equity & Bonds Market fell 14.7% MoM.
Equity & Bonds Market
The total turnover for equity and bonds markets decreased14.7% MoM to RUB 3,513.9 billion (RUB 4,118.3 billion for June 2020).
In shares, RDRs and investment fund units registered 15.8% MoM fall with RUB 1,548.3 billion (RUB 1,838.9 billion for June 2020). ADTV registered a 15.6% drop with RUB 70.4 billion (RUB 83.4 billion for June 2020).
Regional and sovereign bonds marked a 13.8% MoM decrease with RUB 1,965.6 billion (RUB 2,279.4 for June 2020). ADTV dropped by 21.7% MoM, reporting RUB 89.3 billion (RUB 114.0 billion for June 2020).
Eighty-seven new bond issues were placed in July 2020 with total value of RUB 1,685.7 billion (RUB 523.8 billion in overnight bonds).
Derivatives Market
RUB 8.9 trillion (RUB 9.2 trillion for June 2020) are attributed to derivatives and market volumes, down by 3.3% MoM. Contracts were 140.6 million (RUB 153.8 million contracts for June 2020). Of these futures account for 137.2 million, and options for 3.5 million. ADTV was RUB 406.4 billion, making a 11.7% MoM decrease (RUB 460.3 billion for June 2020).
Open interest at the end of the month amounted to RUB 650 billion, up by 23.3% MoM (RUB 527.1 billion for June 2020).
FX Market
The total trading volume of the FX market was RUB 27.5 trillion, up by 10% MoM (RUB 25.0 trillion for June 2020). Spot trades accounted for RUB 7 trillion (up by 6% MoM) and swap trades and forwards to RUB 20.5 trillion (up by 11.4% MoM). ADTV amounted to RUB 1,250.5 billion (USD 17.5 billion) in comparison to June 2020 when it was RUB 1,251.5 billion (USD 18.1 billion)
Money Market
The trading volume for the money market grew by 12.6% MoM to RUB 38.5 trillion (RUB 34.2 trillion for June 2020). ADTV was RUB 1,751.3 billion (RUB 1,709.2 billion for June 2020). The CCP-cleared repo segment trading volume grew 11.4% MoM to RUB 21.5 trillion.