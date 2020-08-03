Exclusive: ITI Capital upgrades its FX trading platform

LeapRate exclusive… Global financial service provider ITI Capital announced it plans to upgrade its FX trading platform. The new service is expected to launch by the end of August.

ITI Capital acquired SVS Securities in June this year. SVS was placed under special administration last year. As part of the acquisition, ITI also gained a group of FX clients. The company has not started onboarding the FX clients yet but it expects to do it when the FX service has upgraded later this month.

The new forex service by ITI will use Meta Trader 4 forex trading platform and will suit retail clients, as well as elected professional clients. Support will also be provided for the company’s Chinese clients who make a large portion of the SVS client book.

The current global pandemic has had a significant impact on the foreign currencies and ITI Capital has committed to improving FX services to provide its clients with instant insight and access to their foreign exchange portfolio.