Exclusive: ITI Capital upgrades its FX trading platform

August 3, 2020


LeapRate exclusive… Global financial service provider ITI Capital announced it plans to upgrade its FX trading platform. The new service is expected to launch by the end of August.

ITI Capital acquired SVS Securities in June this year. SVS was placed under special administration last year. As part of the acquisition, ITI also gained a group of FX clients. The company has not started onboarding the FX clients yet but it expects to do it when the FX service has upgraded later this month.

The new forex service by ITI will use Meta Trader 4 forex trading platform and will suit retail clients, as well as elected professional clients. Support will also be provided for the company’s Chinese clients who make a large portion of the SVS client book.

The current global pandemic has had a significant impact on the foreign currencies and ITI Capital has committed to improving FX services to provide its clients with instant insight and access to their foreign exchange portfolio.

Rahul Agarwal, Managing Director for private clients UK, stated:

ITI has always offered FX trading as a service to Elected Professional clients. However, given the current climate, and with our new acquisition of SVS Securities’ client book, we are developing and upgrading this offering so that it is more capable than ever, and will appeal to both retail and professional clients.

As is with all of our services, our FX trading platform will be aided by cutting-edge technology, designed to offer clients invaluable insight into market trends, allowing them to make a more informed decision than ever.

Rahul Agarwal added:

Clients will also be glad to hear that we’re not stopping here either. We have important announcements to make in the near future about the progress and next phase of ITI Capital, which will be revealed in due course.

