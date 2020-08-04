FXSpotStream’s July ADV drops 7% MoM to $40.41 billion

FXSpotStream reported drops in its trading volumes for July compared to last month.

LiquidityMatch LLC’s wholly owned subsidiary registered ADV of $40.414 billion with 6.6% fall following June – the company’s third highest month ever.

On yearly basis, the ADV volumes marked a 11.43% rise compared to the same period in 2019.

July still made its place as the fourth month this year with ADV over $40 billion with March breaking the $60 billion mark.