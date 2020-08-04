LeapRate
Menu
Menu

FXSpotStream’s July ADV drops 7% MoM to $40.41 billion

Brokers August 4, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


FXSpotStream reported drops in its trading volumes for July compared to last month.

LiquidityMatch LLC’s wholly owned subsidiary registered ADV of $40.414 billion with 6.6% fall following June – the company’s third highest month ever.

On yearly basis, the ADV volumes marked a 11.43% rise compared to the same period in 2019.

July still made its place as the fourth month this year with ADV over $40 billion with March breaking the $60 billion mark.

FXSpotStream
Share via

Societe Generale went live earlier last mont on FXSpotStream’s price streaming Service as its 15th liquidity provider.

FXSpotStream added Barclays back in February as the 14th liquidity providing bank to join. In July, Barclays’ liquidity became available to clients in production via the FXSpotStream Service.

The existing liquidity providers on the service include Barclays, Societe Generale, BofA, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank AG, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.

Related News

arrow
X
Admiral Markets reports a record 2022% growth in first half of 2020…BrokersIn the first half of the year, Admiral Markets also set a record growth of new customers with 260% increase since the previous year. Bogatenkov explai…

FXSpotStream's July ADV drops 7% MoM to $40.41 billion

0
Send this to a friend