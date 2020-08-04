FXSpotStream’s July ADV drops 7% MoM to $40.41 billion

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Societe Generale went live earlier last mont on FXSpotStream’s price streaming Service as its 15th liquidity provider.
FXSpotStream added Barclays back in February as the 14th liquidity providing bank to join. In July, Barclays’ liquidity became available to clients in production via the FXSpotStream Service.
The existing liquidity providers on the service include Barclays, Societe Generale, BofA, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank AG, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.