Argentex Group reports 32% revenue growth for the year

UK-based provider of foreign exchange services to institutions, Argentex Group PLC released full year results for the year ended 31 March 2020.

The Group reported FX turnover of £12.1 billion, registering a 12% increase compared to the previous year when it was £10.8 billion. Group revenue or the year increased 32.3% to £28.9 million.

Underlying operating profit reached £12.5 million with 28% rise compared to the £9.7 million in 2019. The underlying earnings were £10 million and earnings per share were 7.1p (basic) and 8.8p (underlying).

Argentex reported revenue growth driven by continued strong client demand and increased client activity. During the year, the company had 380 new corporate clients and 1,212 corporates actively trading, up by 12%. Client demand maintained during recent sustained period of volatility.

Recently, Argentex announced the completion of its new 12,500 ft2 headquarters in London which will allow for further growth in headcount.

The company reported positive long-term growth prospects despite the uncertain macro outlook.

Carl Jani, Co-Chief Executive Officer, commented: