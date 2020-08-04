LeapRate
GMO’s Isabella Mannucci joins Gold-i’s Sales Team

Executives August 4, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova


LeapRate has learned that Isabella Mannucci has just joined Gold-i’s sales team from GMO, reporting directly into Chief Commercial Officer, Julian Elliott.

She spent 18 months at GMO, initially as Relationship Manager in GMO’s retail business, GMO-Z.com Trade UK and more recently in institutional sales e-FX and CFDs for Global Markets.

At Gold-i, Mannucci will focus on global sales opportunities and developing strategic partnerships. One of her initial priorities will be promoting Gold-i’s suite of products to the EMEA region.

Isabella Mannucci commented on the news:

I wanted to join an ambitious, well-known and respected company within the FX industry and be part of an organisation which is renowned for its high levels of client service. Gold-i was an ideal match – I admire the company ethos and strong focus on innovation and am excited to be joining the Gold-i team.

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i
Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i said:

Isabella is a great addition to the team, with experience in client relationship management and onboarding for both retail and institutional clients.

She is one of three new team members of the Gold-i team across our sales, marketing and operations functions and I’d like to welcome them all as we continue to focus on growth in existing markets and opportunities in new markets.

Isabella Mannucci
Thomas Goff has also joined the organisation as Junior Operations Analyst, working with Gold-i’s Support and Operations teams, assisting with client queries as well as performing installs and upgrades across all Gold-i products. Prior to Gold-i, he was a Junior Analyst in Virgin’s Financial Business Partner & FP&A team.

In addition, Grace Butler has been appointed as Marketing Administrator, with previous experience from media planning and PR agencies, predominantly in the cyber security sector.

Gold-i specialises in multi-asset liquidity management, advanced risk management tools and business intelligence software. Its MetaTrader products include the Gold-i MT4 Bridge, MT5 Gateway, MAM Pro for MT4 and MT5, Matrix (liquidity management platform) and Visual Edge (advanced risk management and business intelligence tool).

