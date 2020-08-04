GMO’s Isabella Mannucci joins Gold-i’s Sales Team

LeapRate has learned that Isabella Mannucci has just joined Gold-i’s sales team from GMO, reporting directly into Chief Commercial Officer, Julian Elliott.

She spent 18 months at GMO, initially as Relationship Manager in GMO’s retail business, GMO-Z.com Trade UK and more recently in institutional sales e-FX and CFDs for Global Markets.

At Gold-i, Mannucci will focus on global sales opportunities and developing strategic partnerships. One of her initial priorities will be promoting Gold-i’s suite of products to the EMEA region.

Isabella Mannucci commented on the news:

I wanted to join an ambitious, well-known and respected company within the FX industry and be part of an organisation which is renowned for its high levels of client service. Gold-i was an ideal match – I admire the company ethos and strong focus on innovation and am excited to be joining the Gold-i team.

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i said: