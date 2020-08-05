CME Group reports 13.6 million contracts for July and 20% drop MoM

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for July.

The company reached average daily volume (ADV) of 13.6 million contracts for July, 20.5% down compared to June. The open interest at the end of July reached 101 million contracts, the same as the previous month and slightly down since May.

CME Group’s monthly metrics highlights from July include Equity index of 5.2 million contracts, down by 18.8% MoM and Interest Rate of 4 million contracts with a 31% decrease MoM. Options ADV reached 2 million contracts with 20% drop and Energy ADV was 1.7 million contracts, down by 15%.