CME Group reports 13.6 million contracts for July and 20% drop MoM

Exchanges August 5, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for July.

The company reached average daily volume (ADV) of 13.6 million contracts for July, 20.5% down compared to June. The open interest at the end of July reached 101 million contracts, the same as the previous month and slightly down since May.

CME Group’s monthly metrics highlights from July include Equity index of 5.2 million contracts, down by 18.8% MoM and Interest Rate of 4 million contracts with a 31% decrease MoM. Options ADV reached 2 million contracts with 20% drop and Energy ADV was 1.7 million contracts, down by 15%.

Agricultural ADV for the company was 1.3 million contracts. Foreign Exchange ADV registered 755,000 contracts and Metals ADV 725,000 contracts.

Additional highlights from July include:

  • Equity Index ADV grew 82% from July 2019, including 16% Equity Index options ADV growth
    • Micro E-mini Equity futures ADV of 2 million contracts
    • E-mini Russell 2000 futures ADV grew 61% from July 2019
    • E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV grew 53% from July 2019
  • Silver futures ADV increased 36% from July 2019
  • Soybean options ADV grew 34% from July 2019
  • Natural Gas options ADV rose 19% from July 2019
  • Foreign Exchange futures and options ADV grew 10% from July 2019
    • New Zealand dollar futures ADV grew 26% from July 2019
    • Euro FX futures ADV grew 24% from July 2019.

