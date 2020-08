Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported July 2020 volumes, with some fluctuations in the market from previous months back after having settled down in June.

Cboe reported Options ADV down 15.9% MoM, Futures ADV were also down 21.9% MoM. US Equities ADV fell 20.3% MoM and Global FX ADNV dropped 13.3% compared to June.