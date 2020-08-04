Deutsche Börse’s turnover for July drops by 24% MoM

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for July 2020. The volumes for last month are down compared to June but still up on year-over-year basis. The company reported a 26% MoM drop in turnover with €147.1 billion in July (€198.8 billion for June 2020). The numbers are up by almost 18% in comparison to July 2019 when it was €124.8 billion.
€118.4 billion of the total turnover was attributable to Xetra with a 28.7% decrease MoM, compared to the €166 billion in June. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €5.1 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €4.9 billion, registering 5.7% MoM decrease compared to June when it was €5.2 billion and on Tradegate Exchange €23.7 billion with more than 14% fall MoM (€27.6 billion for June).
Divided by class of asset, equities generated around €126.7 billion. Trading ETFs/ETCs/ETNs earned €17.8 billion. The trading volume in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.8 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.
SAP SE achieved the highest volume from the DAX stock on Xetra in July with €6.8 billion. HelloFresh SE led the MDAX equities with €1.1 billion in July and Shop Apotheke Europe led the SDAX index with €326 million. The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume in the ETF sector with €921 million.