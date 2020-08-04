LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Deutsche Börse’s turnover for July drops by 24% MoM

Exchanges August 4, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for July 2020. The volumes for last month are down compared to June but still up on year-over-year basis. The company reported a 26% MoM drop in turnover with €147.1 billion in July (€198.8 billion for June 2020). The numbers are up by almost 18% in comparison to July 2019 when it was €124.8 billion.

€118.4 billion of the total turnover was attributable to Xetra with a 28.7% decrease MoM, compared to the €166 billion in June. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €5.1 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €4.9 billion, registering 5.7% MoM decrease compared to June when it was €5.2 billion and on Tradegate Exchange €23.7 billion with more than 14% fall MoM (€27.6 billion for June).

Deutsche Börse
Share via

Divided by class of asset, equities generated around €126.7 billion. Trading ETFs/ETCs/ETNs earned €17.8 billion. The trading volume in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.8 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.

SAP SE achieved the highest volume from the DAX stock on Xetra in July with €6.8 billion. HelloFresh SE led the MDAX equities with €1.1 billion in July and Shop Apotheke Europe led the SDAX index with €326 million. The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume in the ETF sector with €921 million.

 

Xetra Frankfurt Tradegate In total
Equities 102.9 2.6 21.2 126.7
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 15.5 0.2 2.2 17.8
Bonds 0.3 0.2 0.4
Funds 0.1 0.1 0.2
Certificates 1.8 1.8
July ‘20 in total 118.4 4.9 23.7 147.1
July ‘19 in total 166.0 5.2 27.6 198.8

Read More:

Related News

arrow
X
HKEX launches new MSCI index futures contractsExchangesEarlier in May, HKEX signed a 10-year licensing agreement with MSCI to license a suite of MSCI indexes in Asia and Emerging Markets for the release of…

Deutsche Börse’s turnover for July drops by 24% MoM

0
Send this to a friend