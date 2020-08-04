Deutsche Börse’s turnover for July drops by 24% MoM

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for July 2020. The volumes for last month are down compared to June but still up on year-over-year basis. The company reported a 26% MoM drop in turnover with €147.1 billion in July (€198.8 billion for June 2020). The numbers are up by almost 18% in comparison to July 2019 when it was €124.8 billion.

€118.4 billion of the total turnover was attributable to Xetra with a 28.7% decrease MoM, compared to the €166 billion in June. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €5.1 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €4.9 billion, registering 5.7% MoM decrease compared to June when it was €5.2 billion and on Tradegate Exchange €23.7 billion with more than 14% fall MoM (€27.6 billion for June).