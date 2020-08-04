Exclusive: CCI Traders launches MT5 with ECN

ECN is widely popular in the trading industry for many reasons, including transparency, flexibility, automatic matching and execution of orders, direct market liquidity with banks, and other big institutions.

LeapRate exclusive… LeapRate has found out that the online trading company CCI Trading LLC has just launched an Electronic Communication Network (ECN) with MT5 trading platform.

ECN solutions also ensure traders access to Tier-1 liquidity providers while connecting them with other traders and big institutions across the globe. ECN promotes transparency, real market prices, visible bid and ask and more.

Speaking on the launch, the company's Media and Communications Manager, Precious Sammy, noted:

MT5 is a modern and advanced trading platform with more trading tools for traders. The company understands the importance of giving it's esteemed clients access to more flexibility and impeccable trading experience. Traders with CCI can now take advantage of this cutting edge technology for a better trading experience.

CCI Trading was established back in 2008 and interoperate a trading house last year under a brand CCITRADERS. The brokerage is registered under FSA St. Vincent, but also provides training, education consultant and trading software with its Mauritius entity.