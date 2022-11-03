Brokeree’s flagship Liquidity Bridge integrates with XTRD

Solutions developer for multi-asset brokers Brokeree today announced that its Liquidity Bridge will integrate with XTRD, an orders and execution management system (OEMS) for digital asset trading with a focus on low-latency and high-throughput execution.
Liquidity Bridge is a comprehensive multi-server solution, which combines advanced A/B book order execution, smart liquidity aggregation, and risk management. Its integration will allow brokers to introduce new crypto instruments for their clients on MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms via the market data and liquidity provided by XTRD.
Serg Gulko, CEO of XTRD, commented:
We provide access to major US, Asia, and Europe exchanges. By leveraging our stack, clients can easily increase their liquidity offering by adding new LPs from the management panel without spending weeks for integration followed by neverending maintenance. I came to the digital asset space from FX and am familiar with the challenges market participants are facing. Our common effort with Brokeree pivoted toward helping MT4/MT5 brokers reduce their costs, increase profit margins, and help them keep the competitive edge by providing new trading instruments to their clients without investing a fortune in R&D.