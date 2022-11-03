Brokeree’s flagship Liquidity Bridge integrates with XTRD

Steffy Bogdanova
November 3, 2022 11:42 am

Solutions developer for multi-asset brokers Brokeree today announced that its Liquidity Bridge will integrate with XTRD, an orders and execution management system (OEMS) for digital asset trading with a focus on low-latency and high-throughput execution.

Liquidity Bridge is a comprehensive multi-server solution, which combines advanced A/B book order execution, smart liquidity aggregation, and risk management. Its integration will allow brokers to introduce new crypto instruments for their clients on MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms via the market data and liquidity provided by XTRD.

Serg Gulko, CEO of XTRD, commented:

We provide access to major US, Asia, and Europe exchanges. By leveraging our stack, clients can easily increase their liquidity offering by adding new LPs from the management panel without spending weeks for integration followed by neverending maintenance. I came to the digital asset space from FX and am familiar with the challenges market participants are facing. Our common effort with Brokeree pivoted toward helping MT4/MT5 brokers reduce their costs, increase profit margins, and help them keep the competitive edge by providing new trading instruments to their clients without investing a fortune in R&D.

The institutional-grade OEMS for digital asset trading XTRD provides a combination of services, including FIX API for digital asset trading, real-time normalized market data feeds, low-latency execution services, and a secure environment inside Equinix data centers.

Brokeree said in the press release:

In the  liquidity aggregation field, especially in volatile markets such as crypto, it’s crucial to use comprehensive technologies with robust risk-management features. By integrating with brands like XTRD, we can deliver our clients with accessible high-grade technology.

Established in 2013, Brokeree Solutions has developed more than 50 products, such as liquidity management software, investment systems, and a wide range of plugins to automate and optimize certain internal processes of financial brokerages.

Meanwhile, the Estonia-based technology provider announced the integration of Liquidity Bridge with Morningstar, Inc. earlier in Apri. Last year, Brokeree Solutions integrated the solution with CMC Markets Connect and Ausprime.

