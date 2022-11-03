Brokeree’s flagship Liquidity Bridge integrates with XTRD

Solutions developer for multi-asset brokers Brokeree today announced that its Liquidity Bridge will integrate with XTRD, an orders and execution management system (OEMS) for digital asset trading with a focus on low-latency and high-throughput execution.

Liquidity Bridge is a comprehensive multi-server solution, which combines advanced A/B book order execution, smart liquidity aggregation, and risk management. Its integration will allow brokers to introduce new crypto instruments for their clients on MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms via the market data and liquidity provided by XTRD.

Serg Gulko, CEO of XTRD, commented: