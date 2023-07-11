Interview: Brokeree’s Julia Ilichyova talks about expansion in EMEA and APAC+ and growing the team

Overall, these developments reflect our dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of brokers.

Next, our team has been growing rapidly, and we have been actively expanding our operations in the EMEA (EU, Middle East, and Africa) and APAC+ (APAC & Americas & UK) regions. This strategic approach allows us to better cater to the specific needs of brokers in these areas. The recent opening of our office in Cyprus is a testimonial to our intention to establish a more intensive physical presence in key trading industry hubs and facilitate closer collaboration with our clients.

In terms of technology, we are proud to have developed new cutting-edge solutions. One of our notable achievements is the launch of our new cross-server Social Trading platform, which offers enhanced functionalities and improved user experience for brokers and traders. We understand the importance of mobile accessibility, which is why we have also introduced a new Social Trading mobile app that allows traders to conveniently access brokers’ copy trading services on the go. Furthermore, our flagship Liquidity Bridge has integrated the DXtrade trading platform and become Brokeree’s first multi-platform solution.

Julia: Hello, Steffy; thank you for having me again. Since September 2021, Brokeree has been experiencing some exciting developments.

LeapRate Interview… Julia Ilichyova joined Brokeree Solutions in 2017 as Business Development Executive. In 2019 she was promoted to Senior Business Development Executive and in July 2021 to Operational Director. She has over 18 years of experience in finance and business development roles.

LR: Two years ago, we talked about how the team behind Brokeree has developed since the company’s inception. Can you tell me how the team has grown and evolved in the past two years?

Julia: Over the past two years, our team at Brokeree has experienced notable growth and expansion.

As mentioned earlier, our team has increased in size, and we have strategically positioned our most experienced members, Tatiana and Victor, to lead the development of our regional teams. This approach allows us to delve deeper into the challenges and requirements faced by our clients in specific regions. By having dedicated regional teams, we can closely examine the problems and requests of our clients and tailor our solutions accordingly.

LR: Do you have any expansion plans in the near future?

Julia: We have identified two mutually enriching and complementary vectors of regional development that we are actively pursuing. These regions have shown promising responses to our growing presence, and we are excited to explore the potential they hold for us in the future.

As for Cyprus, we have also observed positive feedback and engagement from clients and partners in this region, which further motivates us to expand our operations and deepen our relationships. The market dynamics and opportunities in this area are compelling, and we believe our expertise and solutions can bring significant value to the brokers and traders here.

Hopefully, our continued presence and growth in EMEA and APAC+ regions will lead to fruitful and mutually beneficial partnerships. As we move forward, we will closely monitor the developments and opportunities they present.

LR: Tell me about your new office in Cyprus.

Julia: Our new office in Cyprus represents an important milestone for Brokeree, as it establishes our physical presence in a key location within the financial industry. Cyprus is known for being at the center of the financial world, attracting numerous brokers and industry partners.

An office in Cyprus allows us to work closely with companies in this vibrant financial hub. The proximity enables face-to-face discussions, which foster greater collaboration, idea exchange, and synergy. We believe that direct engagement with stakeholders is crucial for understanding the evolving needs of the market and developing solutions that directly address those needs.

Being close to our clients and partners allows us to gain deeper insights into their specific challenges, requirements, and market dynamics. This enables us to tailor our solutions to meet their current and future demands effectively. It also allows us to stay abreast of the latest industry trends and regulatory developments, ensuring that our solutions align with the industry’s evolving requirements.

Furthermore, the new office in Cyprus provides us with a dedicated space to host meetings, workshops, and training sessions. This enables us to facilitate in-depth discussions and ensures that our solutions are not only comprehensive but also aligned with their business goals and aspirations.

LR: Any other plans for the coming months you’d like to share with us?

Julia: We have some exciting plans in the pipeline for the coming months that we would like to share. Firstly, I would like to invite everyone to join us at some upcoming events in the autumn: IFX EXPO in Limassol and The Forex Expo in Dubai. We believe these events will provide a great platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring new opportunities within the trading industry.

Additionally, I encourage everyone to stay tuned for big announcements in September. We have some significant updates and developments planned for that time, and we are eager to share them with the community.