Brokeree announces integration with Morningstar

The Estonia-based technology provider Brokeree Solutions today revealed the integration of its flagship Liquidity Bridge with Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar is a a provider of independent investment research and global real-time data. The Chicago-headquartered company covers over five million global instruments, such as stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, closed-end funds, forex, options, fixed-income, indexes, and other security types.

Following the integration, brokers who use Brokeree’s Liquidity Bridge will be able to get market data, including real-time quotes, directly from Morningstar.