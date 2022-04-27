Brokeree announces integration with Morningstar

Steffy Bogdanova
April 27, 2022 8:00 am

The Estonia-based technology provider Brokeree Solutions today revealed the integration of its flagship Liquidity Bridge with Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar is a a provider of independent investment research and global real-time data. The Chicago-headquartered company covers over five million global instruments, such as stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, closed-end funds, forex, options, fixed-income, indexes, and other security types.

Following the integration, brokers who use Brokeree’s Liquidity Bridge will be able to get market data, including real-time quotes, directly from Morningstar.

Brokeree integrates with Morningstar

Brokeree’s Liquidity Bridge allows brokers to simultaneously connect multiple MetaTrader servers with different liquidity providers. This provides the ability to collect quotes from several sources, aggregate them and offer the best trading conditions to their clients. Together a flexible routing engine, these feature allow brokers to accurately configure the execution model for each of connected servers.

Last year, Brokeree Solutions announced Liquidity Bridge integrations with CMC Markets Connect and Ausprime.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: