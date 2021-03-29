Brokeree Solutions to integrate with CMC Markets Connect

The integration intends to allow brokers to easily level-up their product offering. MT4/MT5 Liquidity Bridge provides brokers to access to several liquidity sources with different MetaTrader servers. Brokers can benefit from extended functionality, including smart quotes aggregation and the depth of the market feature.

Estonia-based developer of technology solutions for forex brokers, Brokeree Solution has just announced the integration of its flagship Liquidity Bridge solution with global market access provider CMC Markets.

Brokers can establish a nuanced exposure management system with a flexible routing module which allows them to process risks in-house, forward them to STP, or partially executing at one of the connected counterparties.

The integration will allow brokers to access over 10,000 trading symbols from CMC Mrkets’ newly rebranded B2B arm, CMC Connect, such as currency pairs, metals, indices, energy, commodities, equities, and cryptocurrencies, allowing them to expand their trading instruments portfolio.

CMC Markets Connect is regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) and by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).