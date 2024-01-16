Brokeree Solutions Launches an Innovative ‘Prop Trading’ Product

Brokeree Solutions, known for its broker technology services, has launched Prop Pulse, a new platform to streamline proprietary trading operations. The innovative product is designed to enhance the customer experience for traders, featuring easy client onboarding, customisable evaluation challenges, adaptable trading goals, risk management, performance monitoring, and alert systems.

The web-based solution seamlessly integrates with popular trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 and 5, offering comprehensive dashboards for tracking trader performance from registration to managing funded accounts.

Andrey Kamyshanov, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Brokeree Solutions expressed confidence in Prop Pulse’s ability to empower brokers in the proprietary trading sector, citing its comprehensive features that enhance broker capabilities, flexibility, and market competitiveness.

One of the standout features of Prop Pulse is its stepped evaluation process, which enables brokers to set specific trading conditions for different phases. The system efficiently progresses traders through these stages based on performance, automatically updating account details and profit distribution.

Brokeree Solutions, with over a decade of experience developing trading systems, positions Prop Pulse as a critical tool for established brokers seeking to venture into proprietary trading. The company envisions Prop Pulse as a gateway for clients to access new growth opportunities within the trading sector.

“We believe Prop Pulse will pave the way for our clients to discover new growth paths and achieve success in the trading industry,” Kamyshanov added. The platform also offers customisation options to align with brokers’ trading environments, ensuring a smooth transition into the world of proprietary trading.

In October 2023, Brokeree Solutions integrated its flagship Liquidity Bridge with Spotware Systems’ cTrader platform, marking the first collaboration between entities. This integration enables cTrader’s extensive network of over 100 global brokers and 4 million traders to leverage Brokeree’s advanced liquidity management solutions.

Brokeree Solutions also announced opening a new office in Cyprus, strategically positioning itself within the nation’s robust financial ecosystem and business-friendly climate.