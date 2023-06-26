Brokeree Solutions opens a new office in Cyprus

According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, the business-friendly environment of Cyprus was carefully chosen as the location for Brokeree Solutions’ new office. The country is a forex and CFD industry and attracts many international brokers seeking to benefit from its favorable regulatory framework, business perspectives and technologies.

The Estonia-based provider of technology solutions for multi-asset brokers, Brokeree Solutions, today announced expanding its global presence with a new office in Cyprus.

Julia Ilichyova, the Operations Director at Brokeree Solutions, said:

At Brokeree Solutions, we firmly believe that by working hand in hand with brokers and industry partners, we can not only stay ahead of the curve but also pave the way for groundbreaking advancements. The strategic location of our Cyprus office, renowned for its vibrant financial ecosystem and conducive business environment, offers us the perfect platform to foster meaningful collaborations.

Victor Ivanov, the Regional Head of Business Development (EMEA) at Brokeree Solutions added:

With our physical presence in Cyprus, we can now work closely with our clients, colleagues, and partners who are at the heart of the industry. This proximity enables us to foster greater collaboration and synergy, as we can engage in face-to-face discussions, exchange ideas, and develop solutions that directly address the evolving needs of the market.

Additionally, Victor Ivanov and the Brokeree Cyprus team will hold a LinkedIn Live Briefing about the office opening on the 4th of July. Speakers on the Live Session will discuss industry advancements in the region and provide responses to inquiries from the audience.

Last year, Brokeree Solutions initiated the expansion of its regional teams. In June 2022, the company elevated Victor Ivanov to the position of EMEA Head of Business Development. Then, in March 2023, Brokeree Solutions appointed Tatiana Pilipenko as the Head of Business Development for the APAC, UK, and Americas regions.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is sponsored and does not represent the opinions of LeapRate