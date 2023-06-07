Advanced Markets and Brokeree Solutions Team-Up to Enhance Liquidity and Trading Services

Institutional-grade foreign exchange (FX) liquidity, technology, and credit solutions provider Advanced Markets and Brokeree Solutions announced a partnership on Tuesday.

The deal will connect Advanced Markets’ liquidity services with turnkey technology solutions developer Brokeree’s Liquidity Bridge.

The partnership will allow brokers using the MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and DXtrade trading platforms to access the liquidity management technology of Liquidity Bridge and the extensive liquidity pool offered by Advanced Markets.

This will give brokers the ability to offer their clients access to a wider range of trading instruments, faster execution speeds, and tighter spreads. In addition, Liquidity Bridge’s ability to connect several liquidity providers with the trading platform expands brokers’ abilities to finetune trade executions. Furthermore, the company said it allows brokers to set up any business model, including in-house risk processing.