Brokeree Solutions integrates Liquidity Bridge with Ausprime

MT5 Gateway is a compact tool that runs on the trading server, allowing the platform to receive quotes and send trade requests directly to a chosen liquidity provider.

The integration enables brokers to expand their trading instruments portfolio and manage liquidity through Brokeree’s Liquidity Bridge or an MT5 Gateway.

Technology provider for multi-asset brokerages Brokeree Solutions, has announced the integration of its Liquidity Bridge with Ausprime, a CySEC regulated prime of prime brokerage.

In contrast, MT4/5 Liquidity Bridge is a comprehensive solution with its own interface. It combines customizable configurations with extensive features such as multi-server support, liquidity aggregation, and advanced order execution.

The integration will allow Brokeree Solutions’ clients and other brokers using MetaTrader platforms to gain direct access to top-tier liquidity. With these solutions, users can streamline their risk management and liquidity processing by aggregating pricing from several counterparties.

Ausprime’s liquidity offering is in compliance with the MiFID II directive and is available in all EEA states and several major trading hubs, including the UK, China, and the UAE.

Last week, Chief Commercial Officer of Brokeree Solutions, Elina Bagautdinova, sat down for a talk with LeapRate. Elina has more than a decade of experience in strategic management positions. She talked with us about the technology provider’s focus and plans.

Elina explained the difference between money management systems like PAMM, MAMM and Social Trading and what steps are needed in ensuring a smooth transition to multi-server money management systems. She noted that “the demand for the Social Trading platform has been growing among brokers, who want to build internal systems that allow them to provide the service without any potential risk of the client’s leak.”