gold8financialexchange, Knight Service Group and others appear on FMA warning list

Name : Knight Service Group Limited and Knight Market Limited (both previously known as Business Choice Partners Group limited) Website : www.ksgmarkets.com/index.php/En, www.knightmarketltd.com/En Address : Unit G25 Waterfront Studios, 1 Dock Road, United Kingdom E16 1A, London Email : [email protected] , [email protected]

The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealer due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added gold8financialexchange, gold8services, gold8institute, Knight Service Group Limited, Knight Market Limited, innovestltd, acentrustltd, RB Options and The Mayhill Agency to its warning list.

The New Zealand watchdog advisea caution when dealing with the websites www.gold8financialexchange.com; www.gold8services.com and www.gold8institute.com as they are not associated with, or authorised by, the New Zealand registered companies Gold8 Financial Services Limited and/or Gold 8 Services Limited.

The FMA previously published a warning about Business Choice Partners Group Limited on 1 July 2020 as a potential scam. Since the warning was published, it has rebranded to Knight Service Group and Knight Market.

The FCA in the UK has issued a warning about Business Choice Partners Group noting it is not authorised to provide financial services or products in the UK.

The FMA believes that www.knightmarketltd.com/En is making references to fictitious regulators and falsely claiming to be based in New Zealand.

The regulator provided details of the bank account used by Knight Service Group Limited and Knight Market Limited:

Account Name: Weijie Lin

Account Number: CH28 0878 1000 1462 0550 0

Bank Name: SWISSQUOTE BANK (Switzerland)

Account Name: Yali Liu

Account Number: DE85 2005 0550 1216 4157 50

Bank Name: HAMBURGER SPARKASSE (Germany)

Account Name: Cheng Huat Set

Account Number: DE43 5123 0800 6507 3280 72

Bank Name: WIRECARD BANK AG (Germany)

www.innovestltd.com is not a registered financial service provider in New Zealand or licensed by the FMA. Director of New Zealand registered company, Innovest Limited, has confirmed that it is not associated or otherwise connected with the website.

https://acentrustltd.com/ is not a registered financial service provider in New Zealand or licensed by the FMA. Director of New Zealand registered company, Acen Trust Limited, has confirmed that it is not associated or otherwise connected with the website.

The FMA has included RB Options in its list of warnings. It also pointed out that the following overseas regulators have also cautioned the public about the company:

Australian Securities and Investments Commission, 11 May 2017;

Ontario Securities Commission (Canada), 18 March 2014;

British Columbia Securities Commission (Canada), 10 January 2014

The website is currently promoting IQ Option and the FMA is concerned they are associated. IQ Option is also operating via www.iqoption.com.

The following overseas regulators have issued warnings about IQ Option, and IQ Option Ltd or Iqoption Europe Ltd as they are not authorised to operate in these jurisdictions:

CVM (Brazil), 8 May 2020: (Warning in local language);

British Columbia Securities Commission (Canada), 2 March 2016.

The FMA claims that TMA’s representatives have made unsolicited contact with a New Zealand investor and offered financial products in the name of a registered US company, Mayhill Agency LLC.

TMA is not registered on the Financial Service Providers Register and it is not allowed to provide financial services or financial products in New Zealand.

