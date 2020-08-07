TFR Global and Merlin Biotechnologies and others appear on FMA warning list

New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added TFR Global and Merlin Biotechnologies, Bitmarket and Great Motivation International to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealer due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:

TFR Global and Merlin Biotechnologies

Website: https://www.tfrglobal.com/ and https://merlinbiotech.com/

Phone for TFR Global: Singapore: +65 3129 2909, United Kingdom: +44 122 4928 548

Phone for Merlin Biotechnologies: +1.778.3002.445

TFR Global Address: Singapore: MBFC Tower Two, 10 Marina Boulevard, Singapore, 018983, United Kingdom: One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 United Kingdom.

Merlin Biotechnologies Address: Southbridge Business Park, East Kent Avenue, Vancouver, British Columbia, V5X 0B2, Canada

Email: [email protected], United Kingdom: [email protected], [email protected]

Bitmarket

Website: https://bitmarket.vip/

Email: [email protected]

Great Motivation International

Also known as: GRM FX, GRM FX Co., Ltd

Website: www.grmfx.com

Email: [email protected]