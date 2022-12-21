FMA sues Tiger Brokers for AML/CFT breaches

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has filed civil court suit against local business arm of Tiger Brokers for alleged breaches of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism rules.

The New Zealand watchdog is seeking a pecuniary penalty of $900,000, however, the court will have the final decision on the penalty.

The financial markets regulator alleges that Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited has made four AML/CFT rules violation. The retail trading platform allegedly failed to conduct customer due diligence which includes “standard, enhanced and additional customer due diligence on certain clients.” Furthermore, the company failed to terminate business relationships with customers for whom it could not run due diligence checks.