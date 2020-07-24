Bitcoin Era and New Economic Evolution of the World appear on FMA warning list

New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added Bitcoin Era and New Economic Evolution of the World to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealer due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:

Bitcoin Era

Websites: https://bitcoineras.com; https://en.profitmaximizer-app.com; https://bitcoinerapro.com

New Economic Evolution of the World (formerly Skyway Investment Group)

Trading Name: New Economic Evolution of the World (NEEW)

Associated entities/individuals: NEEW-TNG Ltd (formerly RSW Investment Group Ltd), NEEW (formerly Skyway Investment Group/SWIG). The entities were also formerly associated with the entities Skyway Capital, Skyway Group and RTN Limited.

Address: ABM Chambers, PO BOX 2283, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands.

Phone: +7 495 281 51 07

Websites: www.tng-neew.com/en, www.my-cryptounit.com and www.skywayinvestgroup.com

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Skype: NEEW Support