Bitcoin Era and New Economic Evolution of the World appear on FMA warning list

Regulations July 24, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added Bitcoin Era and New Economic Evolution of the World to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealer due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:

Bitcoin Era

Websites: https://bitcoineras.com; https://en.profitmaximizer-app.com; https://bitcoinerapro.com

New Economic Evolution of the World (formerly Skyway Investment Group)

Trading Name: New Economic Evolution of the World (NEEW)
Associated entities/individuals: NEEW-TNG Ltd (formerly RSW Investment Group Ltd), NEEW (formerly Skyway Investment Group/SWIG). The entities were also formerly associated with the entities Skyway Capital, Skyway Group and RTN Limited.

Address: ABM Chambers, PO BOX 2283, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands.
Phone: +7 495 281 51 07
Websites: www.tng-neew.com/en, www.my-cryptounit.com and www.skywayinvestgroup.com
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Skype: NEEW Support

FMA warning
The New Zealand watchdog found that Bitcoin Era appears to not be a registered financial service provider in New Zealand.

Spanish National Securities Market Commission has also cautioned the public about Bitcoin Era.

FMA also discovered that New Economic Evolution of the World (NEEW) may have be operating a scam.

In July 2019 and July 2018 the FMA warned about Skyway offering financial services to New Zealand residents through social media and other New Zealand residents without being a registered financial service provider in New Zealand. Skyway and RSW Investment Group Ltd are not registered as financial service providers in New Zealand.

