New Zealand FMA censures Western Union for licence breaches

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has censured Western Union Business Solutions (Australia) Pty Ltd for violating the derivatives issuer licence requirements for net tangible assets (NTA).

The Kiwi regulator’s Standard Conditions require derivatives issuers to maintain $1 million or 10% of average revenue, whichever is greater, as NTA at all times. The requirements further need half of that sum to be held in cash or other liquid assets. The regulation also prohibits any derivatives issuers with less than 90% of the required NTA from entering any transaction with clients without regulatory approval.

James Greig, FMA Director of Supervision said:

The net tangible assets obligations for licensed derivatives issuers are important requirements intended to reduce risks of client harm and loss.

According to the FMA, Western Union’s New Zealand business violated the NTA requirements at certain times from July 2019 to June 2021. The company maintained the ability to replenish the required NTA levels and provided services to clients without any issues and without exposing them to risks.