ThinkMarkets expands to New Zealand with a new business arm

Australian-based forex and CFDs broker ThinkMarkets has announced its expansion across the Asia-Pacific region with a new entity in in New Zealand.
According to the official announcement, the company will now offer CFDs on forex, indices, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies among others in New Zealand.
ThinkMarkets further highlighted that the new entity is regulated by the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA). The company’s clients in the region can trader more than 4,000 financial instruments on the ThinkTrader platform, which is available on mobile, web and desktop.
Nauman Anees, CEO and co-founder of ThinkMarkets, commented:
Nauman Anees Source: LinkedIn
We are delighted to expand into a brand-new regulated market in New Zealand. After our highly successful launch in Japan in 2022, ThinkMarkets remains committed to expanding its services to multiple regulated markets worldwide with our award-winning trading platform, ThinkTrader.
Last year, ThinkMarkets entered the Japanese market with the launch of its mobile app ThinkTrader, following the acquisition of a Japanese financial services entity which provided the brokerage with a license to operate in Japan.
