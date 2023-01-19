Vantage announces Supercar Blondie as brand ambassador

Multi-asset broker Vantage International Group Limited (Vantage Markets) has unveiled Alexandra Mary Hirschi, of Supercar Blondie, as its Brand Ambassador.

This partnership between the online brokerage and a social media publisher will use their expertise to provide financial education. As per their agreement, the materials will be available on Vantage’s platforms, as well as on Supercar Blondie’s online education channel, Xplained.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage, said: