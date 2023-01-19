Vantage announces Supercar Blondie as brand ambassador

Multi-asset broker Vantage International Group Limited (Vantage Markets) has unveiled Alexandra Mary Hirschi, of Supercar Blondie, as its Brand Ambassador.
This partnership between the online brokerage and a social media publisher will use their expertise to provide financial education. As per their agreement, the materials will be available on Vantage’s platforms, as well as on Supercar Blondie’s online education channel, Xplained.
Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage, said:
We are truly excited to work with Supercar Blondie once again, in a greater capacity as our brand ambassador. Her adventurous attitude, tech-savvy, and global appeal makes her a perfect fit for us to raise Vantage’s brand awareness among younger and more discerning audiences. I know her unique presentation style will help demystify trading, and make it approachable and relevant for all.
The social media publisher has more than 85 million followers globally and records over 1 billion views per month across the group.
I’m all for bringing exciting and transformative content to our audience. One of our key goals in 2023 is to empower our audience by providing accessible financial education materials. With that, I’m thrilled to partner with a market leader like Vantage to raise the bar on financial education and strengthen financial literacy for all. Vantage is a company with a big heart, and it’s exciting to see the impact we can make together.
The two organisations first partnered in 2022 Supercar Blondie participated in the Blue Carbon initiative in Sardinia, Italy, to introduce Vantage’s corporate ESG journey.
