Brokeree Solutions partners with Skale CRM

Technology provider for multi-asset brokers Brokeree Solutions and CRM provider to financial companies Skale Fintech Solutions announced a strategic partnership to offer brokerages turn-key, back-office management platforms and investment systems.
The collaboration between the two companies aims to provide a seamless user experience and to empower brokers to quickly and effortlessly launch multi-tier systems with different services. Brokers will be able to benefit from Skale’s CRM services for handling and automating all customer management processes while accessing a wide range of products for risk management, liquidity aggregation and trading server maintenance from Brokeree Solutions.
David Nussbaum, Skale Founder and CEO commented:
Our partnership with Brokeree and the addition of their services to the Skale Marketplace provides a huge leap forward for our brokers that are looking for advanced trading solutions. This partnership follows our vision to provide the best of breed 3rd party applications in our Skale Marketplace that is part of the Skale Customer Revenue Platform. We are confident recommending Brokeree to our clients as they also set high standards for client support which is key in this market.
The partnership provides brokers and traders with a complete view of Brokeree Solutions products on admin and client portals. With a registration in Skale, clients will have a simple way to back-office management systems with PAMM and Social Trading solutions, which expands brokers’ offerings with investment services. Brokeree’s PAMM enables brokers to set up “mutual fund”-like services, while a Social Trading solution is used to introduce a signal sharing system on MetaTrader 4 and 5 servers.
Anton Sokolov, Marketing Manager at Brokeree Solutions noted:
Many solutions nowadays have a web interface, meaning that users have to constantly switch between different portals while trading. The cooperation with Skale has allowed us to integrate key products within one system, providing brokers and their clients with seamless user-experience across all services.