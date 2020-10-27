Brokeree Solutions partners with Skale CRM

Technology provider for multi-asset brokers Brokeree Solutions and CRM provider to financial companies Skale Fintech Solutions announced a strategic partnership to offer brokerages turn-key, back-office management platforms and investment systems.

The collaboration between the two companies aims to provide a seamless user experience and to empower brokers to quickly and effortlessly launch multi-tier systems with different services. Brokers will be able to benefit from Skale’s CRM services for handling and automating all customer management processes while accessing a wide range of products for risk management, liquidity aggregation and trading server maintenance from Brokeree Solutions.