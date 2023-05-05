Vantage obtains FSCA license in South Africa

We are thrilled to receive our FSCA license. We have had our sights on South Africa for some time, and we were determined to be able to provide traders with exceptional financial services and products while operating in compliance with the highest regulatory standards.
The new regulatory authorization follows Ted Odigie’s promotion to Head of Sales for Africa in November 2022. He joined Vantage in August 2021 and brought the Vantage 17 years of experience in the financial services sector, and a key focus on business development and client management.
Ted Odigie commented:
Ted Odigie
Our clients’ satisfaction and trust are our top priorities. With this license, our clients will know we are a reputable and trustworthy global broker – committed to protecting their interests and providing the best-in-class trading services.
