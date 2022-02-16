Vantage announces multi-year partnership with McLaren Extreme E team

Vantage today revealed its multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing. The international multi-asset broker will be the Official Partner of McLaren (MX) Extreme E team.

The 2022 season starts with the first race the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia, scheduled for 19th and 20th February.

Extreme E challenges teams to race off-road across remote areas of the globe in electric SUV’s. the new motorsport concept is meant to raise climate awareness.

The partnership between Vantage and McLaren’s (MX) Extreme E team is motivated by the broker’s gaols to provide access to trading in far flung regions of the globe, aligning with Extreme E’s aims to raise awareness of the challenges of climate change through the locations in which it races.