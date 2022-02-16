Vantage announces multi-year partnership with McLaren Extreme E team

Vantage today revealed its multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing. The international multi-asset broker will be the Official Partner of McLaren (MX) Extreme E team.
The 2022 season starts with the first race the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia, scheduled for 19th and 20th February.
Extreme E challenges teams to race off-road across remote areas of the globe in electric SUV’s. the new motorsport concept is meant to raise climate awareness.
The partnership between Vantage and McLaren’s (MX) Extreme E team is motivated by the broker’s gaols to provide access to trading in far flung regions of the globe, aligning with Extreme E’s aims to raise awareness of the challenges of climate change through the locations in which it races.
Vantage will sponsor McLaren’s (MX) team in its debut season in the race series with branding displayed on the chassis side and roof of the McLaren MX race car. Drivers Tanner Foust and Emma Gilmour will also wear the Vantage colours on their racing overalls throughout this year’s 5-race season.
The partnership with McLaren Racing is a big step for Vantage. The company values speed and innovation in the same way we do. Throughout the course of our rebranding exercise, we did some soul searching about what kind of company we are. As part of our strategy to accelerate our exposure, we decided to explore a sponsorship in a sport we felt would raise awareness of our upgraded services.
Considering we are a broker that provides unparalleled technology to allow for fast trading execution, it made sense to look at something in racing, which is when we discovered Extreme E and McLaren. It became clear immediately that there were some parallels between our brands and sectors, but beyond that, we decided we wanted to engage more actively with and contribute to a sport that raised awareness about climate change and show our support to address this global issue.
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said:
We’re delighted to partner with Vantage ahead of our first season competing in Extreme E. It’s crucial that we work with partners who reflect our team’s values, and Vantage shares our commitment to sustainability, innovation and performance.
Racing in Extreme E marks an exciting new chapter for McLaren Racing, and our partnership with Vantage supports us in taking this important step in expanding our racing portfolio whilst accelerating our learnings in sustainability.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.