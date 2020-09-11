LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Brokeree Solutions adds MT4/MT5 Dealing Desk to their risk management portfolio

Brokers September 11, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Technology provider for multi-asset brokers Brokeree Solutions announced new addition to their risk management portfolio – MetaTrader 4 and 5 Dealing Desk.

The new solution for MT 4&5 is a toolkit for dealing desk specialists who aim to optimize and automate risk management processes.

The filtering options allow configuration for specific cases and situations ensuring that the system will automatically detect platform-misuse and risky trading practices.

Brokeree Solutions launches new Dealing Desk solution for MT 4&5
Share via

For example, if there is a problem with market data and quotes are frozen for a specific symbol, dealing desk specialists might not detect an issue fast enough to prevent trade execution with off-market prices. In such cases, the Dealing Desk solution will automatically detect the problem and reject incoming requests for the frozen quote providing the broker with time to investigate and fix the issue.

Dealing Desk by Brokeree Solutions can connected to MetaTrader 4 and 5 as a plugin to ensure high performance and fast execution or can be used remotely by white-label brokers providing them with an automated risk management system.

Read More:

Related News

arrow
X
USG moves its headquarters to LondonBrokersIn early September the group sent an email to its clients stating: With fifteen years of experience, outstanding technology and steady management, Uni…

Brokeree Solutions adds MT4/MT5 Dealing Desk to their risk management portfolio

0
Send this to a friend