Brokeree Solutions adds MT4/MT5 Dealing Desk to their risk management portfolio

Technology provider for multi-asset brokers Brokeree Solutions announced new addition to their risk management portfolio – MetaTrader 4 and 5 Dealing Desk.
The new solution for MT 4&5 is a toolkit for dealing desk specialists who aim to optimize and automate risk management processes.
The filtering options allow configuration for specific cases and situations ensuring that the system will automatically detect platform-misuse and risky trading practices.
For example, if there is a problem with market data and quotes are frozen for a specific symbol, dealing desk specialists might not detect an issue fast enough to prevent trade execution with off-market prices. In such cases, the Dealing Desk solution will automatically detect the problem and reject incoming requests for the frozen quote providing the broker with time to investigate and fix the issue.
Dealing Desk by Brokeree Solutions can connected to MetaTrader 4 and 5 as a plugin to ensure high performance and fast execution or can be used remotely by white-label brokers providing them with an automated risk management system.
