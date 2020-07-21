Exclusive: Brokeree Solutions appoints Julia Ilichyova as operational director

LeapRate exclusive… Brokeree Solutions, a technology provider of forex brokers solutions, announced the promotion of Julia Ilichyova to operations director. In her new role, Ilichyova will be responsible for managing the company’s overall operations, including business development, human resources, and financial management.
Ilichyova brings to her new position more than 15 years of experience in finance and business development roles. She joined Brokeree Solutions in 2017 and before that she spent over 11 years with Intel Corporation serving multiple roles in the finance and accounting department. Ilichyova started at Brokeree Solutions as business development executive and in 2019 she was promoted to senior business development executive.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Julia Ilichyova, Operations Director of Brokeree Solutions said:
Brokeree Solutions has a team of well-versed specialists with an in-depth knowledge of the industry I am honored to be a part of such a great organization and eagerly looking forward to upcoming projects and challenges. One of the new projects that I am excited about is our e-learning initiative for multi-asset brokerages, where our specialists will provide educational material in the form of online workshops, elaborate analytical publications, and whitepapers.
Over the past three years, Ilichyova has cultivated good relationship with the company’s clients and has worked closely with multiple teams. Her promotion is in line with the company’s growth plans.
Elina Bagautdinova, CCO of Brokeree Solutions commented:
Julia has been a fantastic support to us and our clients, and I would like to congratulate her on her promotion. Her know-how of our system and the perpetual pursuit of knowledge to better serve our customers have helped us grow manifolds over the last few years. She has excelled in several key roles throughout her career, and I am confident that in her new role, we will continue to build on the gradual growth and success we have achieved so far.