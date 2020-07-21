Exclusive: Brokeree Solutions appoints Julia Ilichyova as operational director

LeapRate exclusive… Brokeree Solutions, a technology provider of forex brokers solutions, announced the promotion of Julia Ilichyova to operations director. In her new role, Ilichyova will be responsible for managing the company’s overall operations, including business development, human resources, and financial management.

Ilichyova brings to her new position more than 15 years of experience in finance and business development roles. She joined Brokeree Solutions in 2017 and before that she spent over 11 years with Intel Corporation serving multiple roles in the finance and accounting department. Ilichyova started at Brokeree Solutions as business development executive and in 2019 she was promoted to senior business development executive.