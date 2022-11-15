Vantage announces new UK liquidity service for institutional traders

International multi-asset trading platform Vantage (or Vantage Markets) today revealed the launch of its liquidity solution for institutions and corporates in the UK – Vantage Connect.

According to the official announcement, the launch is part of the company’s strategic expansion of its institutional business arm. Vantage detailed that the move is in response to growing demand among hedge funds, family offices, banks, brokers, money managers and asset managers for bespoke trading solutions.

The FCA-regulated company stated that with Vantage Connect, institutional clients can manage volatility and effectively take advantage of market opportunities through Vantage’s liquidity pool to buy and sell complex assets quickly.