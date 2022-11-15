Vantage announces new UK liquidity service for institutional traders

International multi-asset trading platform Vantage (or Vantage Markets) today revealed the launch of its liquidity solution for institutions and corporates in the UK – Vantage Connect.
According to the official announcement, the launch is part of the company’s strategic expansion of its institutional business arm. Vantage detailed that the move is in response to growing demand among hedge funds, family offices, banks, brokers, money managers and asset managers for bespoke trading solutions.
The FCA-regulated company stated that with Vantage Connect, institutional clients can manage volatility and effectively take advantage of market opportunities through Vantage’s liquidity pool to buy and sell complex assets quickly.
The offering includes including in-house built risk management and their PAMM (percentage allocation management module). It is customised to fit the clients’ needs across the full range of Vantage’s services and can be accessed via an API.
Market volatility often brings opportunities for those who know where to look, and we’ve seen the increasing volumes over the last few months. We’ve built up a strong retail solution, and now is the right time to expand to institutional investors. We have a strong team in the UK, all of whom are excited to launch the new service, that ensures that Vantage can be a trusted partner and a one-stop shop for the institutional trading community, and gives them the springboard to make the most of market opportunities.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.