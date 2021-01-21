IG Group proposes acquisition of tastytrade and reports record performance for H1FY21

IG Group Holdings plc today announced the proposed acquisition of a high growth US online brokerage and trading education platform tastytrade.

The landmark deal would expand and diversifie IG’s growth drivers through entry into the world’s largest listed derivatives market – the US. In addition, tastytrade is highly complementary to IG’s existing client offering, adding a provider of exchange traded derivatives and increasing the contribution from agency-only activities. The acquisition will also boost f IG’s existing US business.

IG is considering paying $1.0 billion to tastytrade’s shareholders, comprising $300 million in cash and the issuance of 61.0 million IG shares, valued at $700 million.

June Felix, Chief Executive of IG, commented: