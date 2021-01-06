IG Group issues a Brexit trading update for EEA clients

The global online trading platform IG Group has issued a trading update regarding Brexit for its European Economic Area (EEA) clients asking them to transfer their accounts to IG Europe.

The broker recently announced its UK arm will not service EEA clients after 31 December 2020 and the Britain’s exit from the European Union. The company warned its European clients that IG UK companies will be set to closings only.

IG Group set up a European entity, IG Europe, to continue servicing its clients from the EEA region with the offer to transfer their accounts there by 8 January 2021.

In order to transfer their accounts, IG instructed its clients to verify their identity by logging into their accounts and following the verification process. The company advised that the verification could be done any day of the week between 8 am and midnight and that it takes only a few minutes.