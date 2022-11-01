TP ICAP revenue up 5%, Liquidnnet’s falls 22% in Q3

Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP today released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. The inter-dealer broker reported a 5% increase in its overall revenue.

The London-listed firm saw £508 million in the three months between July and September, compared to the £447 million, generated in the same period 2021.

The official press release noted that the company benefited from favorable market conditions in the Global Brokering and in particularly in the, Rates segment, which is the most profitable asset class for the brokerage.