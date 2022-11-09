Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover drops nearly 14%MoM in October

Last month, Equities on Deutsche Börse generated €78.75 billion and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for €18.29 billion of the turnover. Bonds recorded €0.27 billion, certificates €0.80 billion and funds brought in €0.05 billion.
Linde plc was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with €3.99 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX with €0.78 million and the VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG led the SDAX index with €172 million. The iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with €816 million.
