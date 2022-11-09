Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover drops nearly 14%MoM in October

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €98.16 billion in turnover in October 2022, the company has announced. The numbers were 13.6% lower than the previous month’s €113.63 billion

Compared to the numbers from the same period last year, that drop reached 20.5%.

Last month Xetra registered €96.02 billion of the turnover (September 2022: €111.11 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €4.57 billion (September: €5.05 billion).