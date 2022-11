During last month, the company registered client average daily volumes (ADV) across its platforms of $45.7 billion. The numbers fell 10.7% compared to September 2022 when the ADV reached $51.2 billion

Integral, a technology company in the FX market, has published its trading metrics for October 2022.

Compared to October 2021, ADV decreased 9.5%.

Integral provides cloud-based SaaS FX workflow solutions for a variety of buy-side FX market participants, such as banks, brokers, asset managers, and hedge funds.

Last month, Judy Goh joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Sales for Asia Pacific. Integral also expanded its sales team with the addition of Roland Schilling and Paul Spillman.