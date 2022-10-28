Tradeweb revenue up 8.2% in Q3

Global operator of electronic marketplaces Tradeweb Markets Inc. has released its trading metrics for the third quarter of the year.
The NASDAQ-listed company’s revenues for the three months between July and September increased 8.2% to $287.1 trillion, compared to the third quarter of 2021.
During the latest quarter, the average daily volume (ADV) stood at $1.1 trillion, up by 14% on yearly basis. The company noted that it recorded record ADV in fully electronic US High Grade credit, equity convertibles/swaps/options and institutional municipal bonds.
Tradeweb further reported that its net income for the period came in at $81.6 million and adjusted net income at $106.5 million. The figures increased by 24.9% and 13.1% respectively compared to the previous year.
The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 51% and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $146.3 million, compared to 50.1% and $132.9 million in Q3 2021.
Diluted earnings per share were $0.33 and adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at $0.45. Quarterly cash dividend declared were $0.08 per share and during the quarter, $9.0 million of shares were repurchased.
Earlier in July, Tradeweb revealed that Thomas Pluta has been appointed as President.
