Tradeweb revenue up 8.2% in Q3

Global operator of electronic marketplaces Tradeweb Markets Inc. has released its trading metrics for the third quarter of the year.

The NASDAQ-listed company’s revenues for the three months between July and September increased 8.2% to $287.1 trillion, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

During the latest quarter, the average daily volume (ADV) stood at $1.1 trillion, up by 14% on yearly basis. The company noted that it recorded record ADV in fully electronic US High Grade credit, equity convertibles/swaps/options and institutional municipal bonds.