IG Group Q2 revenue jumps 71% YoY

The global online trading platform IG Group Holdings plc today issued its update on its net trading revenue for the second quarter of the financial year 2021, which ended on 30 November 2020.

Following a strong first quarter, in the second quarter of the FY21, the brokerage saw total revenue of around £207 million. The group registered £209 in the first quarter of the financial year, which is slightly more than Q2. However, the Q2 was still up 71.4% year-on-year compared to £120.8 million in Q2 FY20.

IG’s performance is largely driven by elevated trading volumes across a larger, total active client base. This is also reflected in the number of newly joined traders.