IG UK stops servicing EEA clients after Brexit

The global online trading platform IG Group announced today that its UK arm will no longer service EEA clients as Britain’s exit from the European Union is only two days away. The larges spread betting and CFDs provider in Europe will set all non-UK accounts to “closing only” from 31 December 2020.

The affected clients will have 30 days to close their positions before they are closed at the prevailing price from 31 January 2021.

As preparation for Brexit, IG’s UK entity had offered its clients the option to be moved to the group’s European subsidiary, IG Europe, which is based in Germany and is authorised and regulated by BaFin and Bundesbank.