GCEX reports £4.5 million in turnover in 2022

2022 was an extremely successful year for GCEX as we continued to experience rapid growth despite the challenges faced by the industry towards the end of the year. Our strong financial results highlight that we are a trusted provider, with robust technology and a compelling offering.

During its second year of trading, the company saw £4.5 million in turnover. According to the numbers, this was 136% increase compared to 2021’s 16-month period when the figure was £1.9 million. Net profit for 2022 came in at £1.5 million.

Over the last year, the London-headquartered Group, continued to grow its team and expanded its global footprint in Dubai. Furthermore, GCEX launched XplorDigital trading solutions, introduced 24/7 FX trading, and continued the expansion of its product offering.

Additionally, GCEX offers more than 40 crypto products to its institutional and professional clients, available as spot or CFDs. The Group has also enhanced its collaborations with highly reputable Liquidity Providers and providers of digital asset custody solutions.

