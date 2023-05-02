Tilman Schultz joins GCEX as head of partnerships

Digital prime brokerage GCEX today revealed it has appointed Tilman Schultz as Head of Partnerships to enhance its growth strategy in Europe, in particular for the recently launched XplorDigital trading solutions.
In his new role, Schultz will be based in GCEX’s office in Crypto Valley, Zug, Switzerland. He will assist GCEX’s professional and institutional clients in the DACH region through its regulated entities.
Schultz brings extensive experience in institutional sales and business development. Most recently, he served as FVP of Institutional Business Development at Saxo Bank, where he spent over a decade developing the Wealth Manager, Hedge Fund and White-Labelled Banking Business, based out of Copenhagen and Zurich.
We see significant growth opportunities for GCEX across Europe and are excited to strengthen our institutional team to cover German-speaking markets. Having worked with Tilman previously at Saxo Bank, I know that he has the expertise, regional knowledge and contacts to help us to build an even stronger institutional presence across the region.
Tilman Schultz, Head of Partnerships, GCEX added:
I am excited to be on board with one of the most experienced and forward-thinking teams in the FX and digital asset space today. I am looking forward to playing a key role in the firm’s global expansion, leveraging my knowledge and previous experience. I have every confidence that GCEX will be another outstanding success, much like CFH which was also founded by Lars.
