Tilman Schultz joins GCEX as head of partnerships

Digital prime brokerage GCEX today revealed it has appointed Tilman Schultz as Head of Partnerships to enhance its growth strategy in Europe, in particular for the recently launched XplorDigital trading solutions.

In his new role, Schultz will be based in GCEX’s office in Crypto Valley, Zug, Switzerland. He will assist GCEX’s professional and institutional clients in the DACH region through its regulated entities.

Schultz brings extensive experience in institutional sales and business development. Most recently, he served as FVP of Institutional Business Development at Saxo Bank, where he spent over a decade developing the Wealth Manager, Hedge Fund and White-Labelled Banking Business, based out of Copenhagen and Zurich.