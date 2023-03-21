The Sandbox and GCEX team up to create education and client engagement platform within the DubaiVerse

Decentralized gaming virtual world and subsidiary of Animoca Brands, The Sandbox, today revealed its partnership with digital prime brokerage GCEX. The collaboration aims to create an education and client engagement platform within the DubaiVerse.
Under the partnership deal, GCEX receives with LAND in The Sandbox which it can use to build and publish immersive experiences for gamers and GCEX’s clients, including brokers, hedge funds, family offices, and professional traders.
Lars Holst, Founder and CEO of GCEX, said:
Lars Holst
We are excited to be part of the developments of The Sandbox and to join other top players in the region, including our regulator, Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), as part of the DubaiVerse. This is a great opportunity to bridge the gap between Web3 early adopters and GCEX clients, building a community around Web3 and digital assets.
The Sandbox and GCEX will help gamers, as well as companies who want to access the open metaverse. The two companies will educate them on decentralised finance (DeFi) and on GCEX’s digital prime brokerage offering for institutional and professional clients.
GCEX’s clients will also gain access to exclusive content and educational assets.
Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox, stated:
Sebastien Borget
Every day, The Sandbox grows in stature as a global cultural hub that connects diverse communities, and we look forward to having GCEX serve as a financial ambassador for the DubaiVerse hub. Decentralized finance is central to the Creator Economy we’re promoting, and engagement with the financial community will strengthen and promote understanding of true digital ownership.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.