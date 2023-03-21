The Sandbox and GCEX team up to create education and client engagement platform within the DubaiVerse

Decentralized gaming virtual world and subsidiary of Animoca Brands, The Sandbox, today revealed its partnership with digital prime brokerage GCEX. The collaboration aims to create an education and client engagement platform within the DubaiVerse.

Under the partnership deal, GCEX receives with LAND in The Sandbox which it can use to build and publish immersive experiences for gamers and GCEX’s clients, including brokers, hedge funds, family offices, and professional traders.

Lars Holst, Founder and CEO of GCEX, said: