GCEX extends partnership with Komainu to offer staking services

Digital Prime Brokerage GCEX today revealed it has extended its partnership with regulated digital asset custodian Komainu which will allow GCEX to offer staking services to its institutional and professional clients.

Komainu was established as a joint venture between investment bank Nomura, hardware technology company Ledger, and digital asset investment manager CoinShares. The Jersey-headquartered company offers regulated, and compliant infrastructure for digital asset custody and staking services. Komainu has offices in London, Dublin, Dubai, and Singapore, and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) and the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).