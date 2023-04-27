GCEX extends partnership with Komainu to offer staking services

Digital Prime Brokerage GCEX today revealed it has extended its partnership with regulated digital asset custodian Komainu which will allow GCEX to offer staking services to its institutional and professional clients.
Komainu was established as a joint venture between investment bank Nomura, hardware technology company Ledger, and digital asset investment manager CoinShares. The Jersey-headquartered company offers regulated, and compliant infrastructure for digital asset custody and staking services. Komainu has offices in London, Dublin, Dubai, and Singapore, and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) and the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).
The official announcement highlighted that through the extension of their collaboration, GCEX can provide its clients with access to Komainu’s staking solutions, allowing them to earn rewards on their digital assets while remaining under secure, segregated custody.
We are delighted to extend our partnership with Komainu, giving our clients access to secure and compliant staking services, enabling them to participate in staking rewards for digital assets. We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible service and this partnership is a testament to that.
Komainu Head of Sales, Darren Jordan said:
Darren Jordan
Adding staking was a natural next step in our suite of offerings for GCEX clients. Offering custody alone doesn’t cut it anymore, the market demands more innovative solutions, clients require utility of their assets. That is why Komainu built a suite of services including regulated custody, staking and collateral management, and we are pleased to extend our partnership with GCEX Group to provide staking services.
Last week, GCEX reported that it has registered £4.5 million in turnover during its second year of trading, seeing a 136% increase compared to 2021’s 16-month period.
