GCEX now offers 24/7 forex trading

Digital brokerage GCEX today announced it now offers 24/7 FX trading for institutional and professional clients. This move mirrors the firm’s digital assets offering, which offers 24/7 crypto trading.

Lars Holst, CEO, GCEX commented:

This is a significant announcement and another example of how GCEX is pushing boundaries and leading the way. It is the industry norm for FX shops to be closed at the weekend but we believe this will change and that money should be moving during the weekend, too.

The brokerage noted that since its crypto trading was already open 24/7, it was a simple step to do the same for forex as well. GCEX expects that payment providers will witness a growing demand as a result.