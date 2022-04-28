GCEX sees strong results in its first year of trading

FCA regulated digital brokerage GCEX today released its financial results for its first full year of trading.

During the last financial year which ended on 31 December 2021, the company registered £1.89 million in turnover and £1,42 million in profits.

In 2021, GCEX also expanded its global footprint. The London -headquartered firm opened an office in Kuala Lumpur to strengthen its 24/7 coverage, invested in its technology platform, and broadened its product offering. GCEX clients can now access more than 20 different crypto products as spot or CFDs in addition to FX liquidity.