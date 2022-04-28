GCEX sees strong results in its first year of trading

FCA regulated digital brokerage GCEX today released its financial results for its first full year of trading.
During the last financial year which ended on 31 December 2021, the company registered £1.89 million in turnover and £1,42 million in profits.
In 2021, GCEX also expanded its global footprint. The London -headquartered firm opened an office in Kuala Lumpur to strengthen its 24/7 coverage, invested in its technology platform, and broadened its product offering. GCEX clients can now access more than 20 different crypto products as spot or CFDs in addition to FX liquidity.
Additionally, GCEX strengthened its partnerships with Tier 1 Liquidity Providers, lending counterparties and digital custody asset solutions.
20/21 was a transformative period for GCEX and we experienced rapid growth. Our strong financial results reflect both an increase in our market share and an increased market acceptance of digital assets.
We plan to reinvest the profits to continue to develop a strong net capital position which will allow for continued investment in our trading platform technology and will enable us to source increased liquidity for our client base. The $US 4 million investment we received from True Global Ventures 4 Plus (TGV4 Plus) in December 2021 also enables us to strengthen our equity position and further accelerate our growth. We have ambitious growth plans and will be making a series of strategic announcements over the coming months.
