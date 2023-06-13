GCEX expands partnership with Hex Trust to include staking

Digital Prime Brokerage GCEX today announced extending its partnership with institutional grade digital asset custodian Hex Trust, expanding its staking offering.
The latest move builds on GCEX’s April launch of staking services, allowing the Group to offer a wider range of assets for staking to brokers, fund managers, hedge funds and professional traders.
GCEX’s collaboration with Hex Trust will enable GC Exchange A/S to offer its institutional and professional clients nine additional assets for staking, including ETH, HBAR, Flare, Apecoin, etc. The official announcement added that new asset types will be included in the future based on client demand.
We have a strong and trusted relationship with Hex Trust, who have been our custody partner for over two years. With the increasing demand for staking services, we are delighted to be extending our partnership with Hex Trust, providing our institutional and professional clients with further choice for earning rewards on their digital assets.
Giorgia Pellizzari, Head of Custody, Hex Trust said:
We’ve been providing custody services for GCEX for a couple of years, so it’s great to extend our services to include digital asset staking. Hex Trust currently provides staking for several assets and continually assesses which ones to add next. We’re proud to offer secure and seamless staking to clients like GCEX through the safety of our custody platform, Hex Safe.
