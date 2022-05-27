GCEX expands crypto offering with 18 new tokens

Adding SAND and MANA is particularly significant as these crypto tokens are linked to their respective Meta universes and are in increasing demand by the investor community. We selected SAND, for example, to support the fast growing community around The Sandbox projects. We believe our latest product additions put us at the forefront of the industry in terms of our digital asset offering for professional clients.

We are continuing to grow our digital assets offering and have a wide selection of coins and tokens for clients to choose from. These have all been carefully selected and all satisfy our stringent requirements for being fully compliant.

The new additions include the Sandbox (SAND), Decentraland (MANA), Binance USD (BUSD), Dai (DAI) and FTX (FTT). The firm noted that the new additions come in response to client demand. This brings the total number of coins and tokens available from GCEX to 41.

The increasing demand for its modular end-to-end plug and play trading platform for digital assets and FX is driving GCEX’s fast growth seen lately. The firm’s ‘Crypto In A Box’ plug and play solution includes a technology-agnostic platform which covers regulation, custody, safety of funds, liquidity and technology (both backend and frontend).

Earlier in April, GCEX released its financial results for its first full year of trading, reporting £1.89 million in turnover and £1,42 million in profits.