GCEX appoints Sue Cheung as Head of APAC Sales

Digital Prime Brokerage, GCEX (GCEX Group) revealed on Wednesday its expansion into the APAC region with the appointment of Sue Cheung as Head of APAC Sales.
Cheung, who brings with her extensive experience in institutional sales and business development, will be based in Hong Kong.
Prior to joining GCEX, she served as a Sales Director at Integral, and spent over six years at Finalto (formerly CFH) as an institutional sales representative in Greater China (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan) and ASEAN countries (Singapore and Malaysia).
There are significant opportunities for GCEX across the APAC region and, from my experience of working with Sue at CFH, I know she has the expertise, regional knowledge and contacts to help us to build a strong presence in the region. This is our first senior hire in Asia and we hope it will pave the way for further team growth and potentially a regulatory license in the region, too.
Sue Cheung, Head of APAC Sales, GCEX added:
Sue Cheung
I have every confidence that Lars is creating another really successful company, just like he did at CFH. I am very excited about being GCEX’s first senior employee in the region and playing such a key role in the firm’s global expansion.
GCEX Group provides access to deep liquidity in FX and digital assets, and offers various technology solutions to brokers, hedge funds, and professional traders. In the official announcement, the company said it plans to onboard FX clients in the APAC region through its FCA-regulated UK entity, while digital asset clients will be onboarded via its FSA-regulated Danish entity. With its rapidly expanding business, GCEX is set to become a major player in the APAC region.
Last year,G CEX expanded in the MENA region with a a Dubai office and the appointment of Mehtap Önder as Managing Director, GCEX MENA. In January 2023, the MENA arm of the digital brokerage appointed Olivier Honsberger to its Board of Directors
