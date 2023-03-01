GCEX appoints Sue Cheung as Head of APAC Sales

Digital Prime Brokerage, GCEX (GCEX Group) revealed on Wednesday its expansion into the APAC region with the appointment of Sue Cheung as Head of APAC Sales.

Cheung, who brings with her extensive experience in institutional sales and business development, will be based in Hong Kong.

Prior to joining GCEX, she served as a Sales Director at Integral, and spent over six years at Finalto (formerly CFH) as an institutional sales representative in Greater China (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan) and ASEAN countries (Singapore and Malaysia).