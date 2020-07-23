Barclays’ liquidity now available to clients in production via the FXSpotStream Service

In usual fashion, and despite the majority of our team working remotely, we were able to get Barclays up and running very quickly. This is a testament to the singular focus of our team when working on a given project, and the support and hard work from the Barclays global team.

LiquidityMatch LLC’s wholly owned subsidiary FXSpotStream LLC added Barclays back in February as the 14th liquidity providing bank to join. FXSpotStream announced that Barclays’ liquidity is now available to clients in production via the FXSpotStream Service.

The addition of Barclays to the FXSpotStream Service, expands the offering by increasing the liquidity available to clients. With the increase of the liquidity, the volume supported by the service also grows. In June the company registered an ADV of USD43.287 billion – a 19.9% increase MoM compared to May 2020 and their third highest monthly ADV ever. The overall volume for June reached USD952.3 billion.

In 2020 the service is averaging an 18.66% increase in ADV per month (Jan ’20 – Jun ’20) vs the same time period in 2019.

The client base has also increased with 19% growth in the number of clients going live in Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019.

Mauricio Sada-Paz, Global Head of eFICC Product & Distribution, commented: