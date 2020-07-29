Soc Gen goes live on FXSpotStream’s price streaming Service as its 15th liquidity provider

LiquidityMatch LLC’s wholly owned subsidiary FXSpotStream LLC announced that Societe Generale has gone live on FXSpotStream’s price streaming Service as its 15th liquidity provider.

Societe Generale is the 15th bank that provides liquidity for the FXSpotStream’s Service’s clients. The existing liquidity providers on the service include Barclays, BofA, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank AG, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.

Alan F. Schwarz, FXSpotStream CEO commented: