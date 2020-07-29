Soc Gen goes live on FXSpotStream’s price streaming Service as its 15th liquidity provider

LiquidityMatch LLC’s wholly owned subsidiary FXSpotStream LLC announced that Societe Generale has gone live on FXSpotStream’s price streaming Service as its 15th liquidity provider.
Societe Generale is the 15th bank that provides liquidity for the FXSpotStream’s Service’s clients. The existing liquidity providers on the service include Barclays, BofA, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank AG, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.
Alan F. Schwarz, FXSpotStream CEO commented:
Our focus when adding a new liquidity provider is to improve the ecosystem for our clients and ensure that we make available to clients liquidity in the areas needed. The addition of Societe Generale fulfils both of these criteria and complements the existing liquidity available to the clients using our Service.