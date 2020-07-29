LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Soc Gen goes live on FXSpotStream’s price streaming Service as its 15th liquidity provider

Liquidity July 29, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


LiquidityMatch LLC’s wholly owned subsidiary FXSpotStream LLC announced that Societe Generale has gone live on FXSpotStream’s price streaming Service as its 15th liquidity provider.

Societe Generale is the 15th bank that provides liquidity for the FXSpotStream’s Service’s clients. The existing liquidity providers on the service include Barclays, BofA, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank AG, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.

Alan F. Schwarz, FXSpotStream CEO commented:

Alan F. Schwarz, FXSpotStream
Alan F. Schwarz
Source: LinkedIn

Our focus when adding a new liquidity provider is to improve the ecosystem for our clients and ensure that we make available to clients liquidity in the areas needed. The addition of Societe Generale fulfils both of these criteria and complements the existing liquidity available to the clients using our Service.

Soc Gen’ liquidity now available to clients on the FXSpotStream Service
Share via

FXSpotStream reported 20% MoM ADV increase in June at USD 43.287 billion and June was their third highest month ever.

Alex Dewhurst, Global Head of FX Sales Societe Generale stated:

FXSpotStream’s cost-effective, transparent solution, as well as its impressive growth, were key drivers for us in providing liquidity using their Service. Their network is global, and it fits well with our global business, especially with our Emerging Market footprint. We are truly excited about what this means for us, our clients and prospective clients.

Related News

arrow
X
Barclays’ liquidity now available to clients in production via the FXSpotStream Service…LiquidityThe addition of Barclays to the FXSpotStream Service, expands the offering by increasing the liquidity available to clients. With the increase of the …

Soc Gen goes live on FXSpotStream’s price streaming Service as its 15th liquidity provider

0
Send this to a friend