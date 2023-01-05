MOEX sees a 17% fall in FX volumes in 2022

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) today released its trading metrics for 2022.

According to the official press release, the overall trading volumes of the exchange grew during last year, however, the performance of some of the market segments, including FX, has worsen, compared to 2021.

The total trading volumes across the exchange increased 4.6% to RUB 1.1 quadrillion in 2022.

FX Market trading volume for the year fell to RUB 267.8, dropping 16.8% compared to the RUB 322 trillion recorded in 2021. The average daily trading volume (ADTV) came in at RUB 1,058.6 billion, 16.2% lower than the previous year, when the number was RUB 1,262.9 billion.